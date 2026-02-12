Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, now a part of Paul Heyman's Vision with Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and the injured Bron Breakker, is one of the most infamous heel stars on the roster.

Often heavily booed in the arenas and live shows, Paul recently displayed a completely different side of his character. A video going viral on social media, posted by [Kristen Karisma], shows Paul engaging in a surprising character-breaking moment. “The Maverick” is shown interacting with a young fan after Monday Night RAW. He proceeds to take the young fan's cap and sign it before sharing a warm hug with him. The young child follows it up by posing for the camera with his signed cap and sporting a wide grin.

Logan Paul broke character to interact with a young fan after RAW. 📹 – Kristen – Karisma pic.twitter.com/ZYjcC5Upfs — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) February 12, 2026

While this moment showed a different side of Paul and how well he could do if he decides to turn babyface, Paul currently finds himself in another controversy following his heated conversation with NFL legend Tom Brady.

Article Continues Below

Tom Brady schools Logan Paul over NFL claims

At the recently conducted ImPaulsive podcast on the Fanatics Super Bowl Party red carpet, Logan Paul caught up with Tom Brady. The two engaged in a conversation ahead of their flag football event in Saudi Arabia on Mar. 21, 2026.

However, their conversation soon took a turn when Paul tried to assert himself in a position as a top athlete, before Brady decided to speak up. Paul called himself to be athletically on the same level as the NFL's Saquon Barkley. However, it prompted Brady to speak up and call out his WWE achievements. “It’s cute. I love WWE, it’s very cute, but honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition.”