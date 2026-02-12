Count in the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes as one of the many who would like to see two of WWE's best celebrity wrestlers, Bad Bunny and Logan Paul, have a match.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Rhodes said that he would like to see Paul vs. Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada, come April.

“I hope we get him back,” Rhodes said of the Grammy-winning rapper and Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show performer. “He did a wonderful job, but he's on top of the world right now.”

Rhodes was extremely complimentary of Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, saying he “killed it” and called it an “all-timer.” However, he still wants him back in WWE, specifically to face Paul.

Will Bad Bunny vs. Logan Paul happen in WWE?

It feels inevitable that Bad Bunny and Paul will eventually have a match in WWE. The Grammy winner was challenged by Paul after saying he wanted to have another match.

Article Continues Below

Paul commented on ESPN and SportsCenter's post that featured Bad Bunny's quote. He claimed to want to “put my life at risk in the ring,” to which Paul responded, “Then get in the ring with me.”

This was a blunt challenge issued by Paul. They are two of WWE's most notable celebrity wrestlers, and Paul is a full-time member of the roster now instead of a novelty attraction.

Bad Bunny has had less matches, but they have been memorable. He famously faced fellow Puerto Rican wrestler Damian Priest at the 2023 Backlash PLE. The event was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the crowd was extremely hyped.

The rapper won the match, beating Priest in a “San Juan Street Fight.” He has not stepped foot inside a ring since then. Hopefully, WWE is able to get him back at some point. He is more popular than ever following his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.