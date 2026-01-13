Former United States champion and a member of Paul Heyman's Vision on Monday Night RAW, WWE Superstar Logan Paul is now slowly moving toward another world record as his rare Pikachu Pokémon card moved close to $6M at the auction.

A few days ago, Paul put his PSA 10-rated Pikachu Illustrator card up for auction on Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, with bids running until Feb. 15th, 2025.

Within just a few days of launching the card for auction, it has reached a staggering amount of $6M, moving past Paul's purchase amount of $5.3M. Back in 2021, Logan Paul purchased the Pikachu card in exchange for a lower-grade Pikachu Illustrator (valued at $1.275 million) and an additional $4 million in cash. This set the world record for the most expensive Pokémon card in history.

Woke up to $6M with 33 days to go 🤯 officially a 2-time world record setting collectible grail! pic.twitter.com/8NCrOWqXro — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 13, 2026 Expand Tweet

Earlier today, sharing his achievement of “2-time world record setting collectible grail,” Paul uploaded it on social media. “Woke up to $6M with 33 days to go [mind blown emoji] officially a 2-time world record setting collectible grail!” The auction currently has 46 bids with the highest one at $4.8M, which essentially reaches a total of $5.95M with buyer's premium. Paul has also claimed to hand-deliver the Pikachu card to the buyer.

The Pikachu card will also come with the Pokémon card holder and Cuban chain, priced at a value of $75,000. The card was produced in a limited quantity of 40 copies and distributed to the winners of a fan competition in 1998 in Japan.

Among all the cards, only one received the unparalleled PSA 10 quality rating, which was later purchased by “The Maverick” in 2021. He also wore the card during his WWE debut while entering with The Miz at AT&T Stadium at WrestleMania 38.