Anyone who has been a detractor of WWE's deal with Netflix to broadcast events like Monday Night RAW and PLEs (outside the United States) may be silenced with the latest reports.

Netflix revealed that subscribers watched 525 million hours of WWE's content in 2025. RAW alone accounted for “nearly 340” million views.

Outside of the United States, Netflix also broadcasts PLEs like WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Those events garnered another 185 million views.

According to Netflix's report, RAW has consistently made the streaming service's Global English TV Top 10 “nearly every week” it broadcast in 2025. “Over 52 shows, RAW has averaged more than 3M views per week,” the report states.

WWE and Netflix's RAW deal has been a success

RAW premiered on Netflix on Jan. 6, 2025, with a show in Inglewood, California. The streaming service reported that it premiered to 4.9 million global views. It was good enough to top Squid Game Season 2's premiere upon its debut.

Recently, WWE celebrated the one-year anniversary of the RAW on Netflix premiere with a show in Brooklyn, New York. The show was a crossover event with Stranger Things, which had aired its series finale less than a week earlier.

Four matches were planned for the card, and all but one of them were for championships. There were two title changes. First, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky opened the show by beating the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. In the following match, Becky Lynch regained the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Maxxine Dupri.

In the main event, CM Punk defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. Punk beat the young star, retaining the championship.

Similarly, the RAW on Netflix premiere consisted of four matches. However, other stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made non-wrestling appearances.

The opening match was a “Tribal Combat” match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Ripley then beat Liv Morgan to regain the Women's World Championship. Jey Uso beat Drew McIntyre in shocking fashion, and Punk and Seth Rollins closed the show. Punk pinned Rollins in the first match of their ongoing feud.