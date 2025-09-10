One of the last matches during John Cena's farewell tour was against former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, and the “Maverick” loved it.

He took to his Impaulsive podcast to discuss the bout. He praised Cena for being “so f*****g good,” though he still didn't think it was his “best” match since he didn't win. “Holy s**t, John Cena is so f*****g good,” Paul praised.

Not only was Paul competing against Cena, he was “admiring and learning” from the 17-time world champion. He was also “exhausted” afterward because Cena is a “heavy guy” (he weighs 251 pounds).

Paul then joked that the match was part of his honeymoon following his wedding to Nina Agdal. And still, Cena remains the “biggest challenge” of his life. Somehow, he was not “nervous” beforehand, which he compared to how he felt before boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Logan Paul and John Cena's match at WWE Clash in Paris

Paul and Cena were the penultimate match on the Clash in Paris card. They put on a match that lasted over 26 minutes, the longest of the night.

While Paul gave it his best shot, kicking out of multiple Attitude Adjustments, Cena beat him. This was the first (and likely only) time they have faced in WWE. However, they did team up at Money in the Bank in June 2025.

At the time, Cena was still a heel character. So, he aligned himself with Paul for a temporary alliance. They lost to the team of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. That set Cena up for a WrestleMania 41 rematch against Rhodes at SummerSlam, where he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship back to the “American Nightmare.”

Paul has not been seen since. It is unknown who he will feud with upon his return. Cena, meanwhile, will face Brock Lesnar one last time at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.