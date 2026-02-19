In the wrestling industry for nearly three decades, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is arguably one of the most celebrated and legendary pro-wrestlers. After successfully passing his legacy to son Dominik Mysterio, the luchador has now opened up on his daughter's wrestling future.

Recently speaking on Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Mysterio opened up about his daughter's next career steps, hoping to see his daughter begin a journey similar to the legend.

“So I said, ‘Okay, the next step would be, let’s see if you can go through a full week of training. And if you can do that and you like it afterwards, then maybe it’s something you might want to think about.’ I’m actually trying to get her out there pretty soon so she can just feel what it’s like to train every day,” Mysterio noted. “Wake up, work out all day, sleep, back, same thing. That’s insane. Like, I’ve thought about that, and it scares me, but it also excites me.”

Mysterio added that he wanted his daughter to enter the Performance Center in Orlando only after she graduated from college. “Right before I got cleared from my injury, I went to the PC in Orlando. My daughter had been asking me, ‘Dad, I want to jump in the ring. I want to see what it’s like.’ I told her we’d do it when she graduated. So she graduated in June, and we flew up there on a Wednesday.

“I was like there is no way. This is your first time stepping in the ring?” he added. “She had a connection with, just positioning, hitting the ropes, oh my, that is scary crazy. She just went in there with me to feel what it was like. To feel the mat, to feel the ropes. I am afraid she might be (an athlete) if she decides to take that path.”

Mysterio's son.“Dirty Dom” is already a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, one-time AAA Mega Champion, and a former NXT North American Champion. He also once held the WWE tag titles with his father.