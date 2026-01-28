If you've ever wondered what WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio looks like without a mask, you can get a pretty good look at it in a new picture with fellow Superstars Penta and Dragon Lee.

The three posed for a picture as they appeared to be on a flight, likely to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Royal Rumble. without their masks on.

This is a rare sight, even if they are covering their mouths. Of course, it'd be hard to require them to wear their masks all the time. However, seeing them publicly post it on Instagram is interesting.

What does this picture mean for Rey Mysterio's injury ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble?

One positive thing about Mysterio's post is that he appears to be on his way to Saudi Arabia for the Royal Rumble. That is a good sign, especially given his recent injury scare on Monday Night RAW.

He seemed to suffer an injury while in the ring with Austin Theory of the Vision. Mysterio hit a hurricarana on Theory outside of the ring, and he seemed to be shaken up upon landing.

Mysterio would lose the match, and a report surfaced afterward that he was “legitimately injured and taken to the back by medical personnel.”

Perhaps the injury wasn't serious. Mysterio may even be one of the 30 participants in the 2026 Royal Rumble match, if his post is any indication.

Hopefully, this is the case. Mysterio missed WrestleMania 41 in 2025 due to an injury. At 51 years old, he may not have that many WrestleManias in him.

Mysterio is a former Royal Rumble winner. He won the annual battle royal in 2006, leading to his first World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22. He has won it once since then, and he is also a former WWE Champion.

His other accolades include winning the Intercontinental Championship twice and the United States Championship three times. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023 as well.