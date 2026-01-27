Ahead of his second time competing in the annual battle royal, WWE Superstar Penta has something up his sleeve for the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about WWE Unreal Season 2, Penta revealed that he's got a “big surprise for everyone.” While he kept his lips sealed about what it is, he said, “Oh, I'm excited about that.”

Penta reflects on his first “amazing” WWE Royal Rumble

One year ago, Penta made his Royal Rumble debut, entering the annual battle royal second after Rey Mysterio, whom he calls his “role model.” This came just weeks into his WWE run, and Penta holds the memory near and dear.

“The last Royal Rumble was amazing because my dream [came] true, [I was facing off] against Rey Mysterio in the first part, face-to-face, the arena [was on] fire,” he recalled. “Everything was amazing. I saved this moment [in] my heart because I love Rey.”

Article Continues Below

Now, a year later, Penta is one of WWE's top stars on Monday Night RAW. He made his debut in the promotion in January 2025. He has not looked back since.

During his first year, Penta competed in the Money in the Bank ladder match. He has also been vying for the Intercontinental Championship, competing for it at WrestleMania 41.

Before joining WWE, Penta had stints in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Lucha Underground, Impact Wrestling, and AEW. However, it appears WWE was always the endgame for him.

He told ClutchPoints that he believes the promotion “is the best company in the universe.” Why? “Everything there is very special, everything there is very professional, like Penta,” he explained.

Penta is living the dream, and he has a chance to main event WrestleMania 42 if he wins the Royal Rumble. He will have stiff competition, but as he has shown throughout his career, you can never count him out.