During his match against the Vision's Austin Theory on Monday Night RAW, it appears WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio suffered an injury.

Mysterio took on Theory during the Jan. 26, 2026, edition of RAW. At one point, he hit a hurricarana on Theory outside of the ring, and Mysterio was visibly shaken up as Dragon Lee checked on him.

Moments later, Theory hit a curb stomp on Mysterio to secure the win. Mysterio then stayed on the ground while grabbing his right arm, and the referee immediately began talking to him.

After the match, Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net reported that Mysterio was “legitimately injured and taken to the back by medical personnel.”

How serious is WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio's injury?

Fans will have to wait and see how serious Mysterio's injury is. WWE has not made any official announcements on social media yet, but if it's serious, expect them to.

Unfortunately, this is not his only recent injury. In early 2025, Mysterio suffered an injury that kept him out of WrestleMania 41. Rey Fénix took his place in a match against El Grande Americano (Chad Gable).

His latest injury comes right before the Royal Rumble, which is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 31. If the injury is serious, it's unlikely that Mysterio will compete in the annual battle royal.

He competed in last year's Royal Rumble, entering the match first. Penta, who had joined WWE a few weeks earlier, came in next. Mysterio would last over 20 minutes before being eliminated by Jacob Fatu.

Hopefully, Mysterio is doing okay. There is never a good time for an injury, but it'd be a shame for him to miss two WrestleManias in a row.

Mysterio is a WWE legend and Hall of Famer. He has won a Royal Rumble match and has won three world championships. Additionally, Mysterio is a two-time Intercontinental Champion and three-time United States Champion. He has won tag team gold with the likes of Edge, Eddie Guerrero, Batista, and Dominik Mysterio, his son.