After the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, there will be a lookalike contest for those who look like Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. This is the latest in a growing trend.

While going around Indianapolis, Indiana, Ripley came across a flyer for her lookalike contest. She posted an image of the flyer with two emojis: the skull emoji and the rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

The Rhea Ripley lookalike contest is being held on Saturday, February 1, 2025, the same day as the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, at the Fountain Square Theater. The event will last from 11 pm to 2 am local time.

Over $300 in prizes are up for grabs. It looks like there will be main categories: “Best Overall,” “Best Makeup,” and “Most Jacked.” This makes sense, given Ripley's attire and build. It looks like they will reward those with her physique as well as her makeup.

WWE panelist Cathy Kelly responded to Ripley's post on X, formerly Twitter. “Gonna start holding one of these at my house every time you get a new gf,” she quipped.

Nia Jax, who infamously grabbed Ripley's behind during their Saturday Night's Main Event match, also responded with a quote post. “It won't count unless I do the squeeze test,” she responded.

At least Jax is admitting that she grabbed Ripley. She previously jokingly denied the allegations, responding, “That's not me,” to a fan on X.

Will Rhea Ripley be at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble?

It does not appear that Ripley will be on the card for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. However, she may be in Indianapolis for media events.

Currently, there are four matches scheduled for the event. Of course, the annual Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches will take place. Cody Rhodes will also defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a ladder match.

Additionally, the WWE Tag Team Championship will be defended at a PLE for the first time since WrestleMania 40 in April 2024. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) will take on the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) in a tag team match.

However, the Royal Rumble PLE will have major implications for Ripley's WrestleMania 41 opponent. The winner of each battle royal earns a championship match at WrestleMania. There is a chance that whoever wins the women's event may choose to face Ripley. Their other option is the newly-minted Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

Ripley is currently enjoying her second reign as Women's World Champion. She first held the championship for 380 days before relinquishing it due to an injury she suffered. Becky Lynch then won a battle royal to determine the new champion before Liv Morgan beat her for it.

Upon Ripley's return from injury in July 2024, she was on a mission to regain the gold. They had a series of matches that saw Morgan beat Ripley.

Their feud finally came to an end during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. Ripley beat Morgan, putting a definitive end to the feud, to regain the Women's World Championship.