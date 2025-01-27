During their match at the first 2025 Saturday Night's Main Event, Nia Jax grabbed WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in an inappropriate way.

Fans did not let this slide. One user on X, formerly Twitter, shared a screenshot of the moment. Jax is clearly seen grabbing Ripley's behind, and the fan captioned the post, “AYO, NIA?”

However, the “Irresistible Force” shut down the fan. She replied in three words, saying, “That's not me,” in response to the fan's query.

Clearly, Jax is seen in the image and the moment that occurred during her latest match against Ripley. It was a physical match, and it included rough spots like the one in question.

Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The second WWE Saturday Night's Main Event since it was reintroduced took place on January 25, 2025. It is a quarterly event, so there will be three more throughout the rest of the year.

Ripley and Jax were the first match of the night. They opened the show with Ripley's first title defense since regaining the WWE Women's World Championship. For Jax, this was her first championship match since she lost the Women's Championship to Tiffany Stratton, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on her.

However, she was unable to unseat Ripley as Women's World Championship. Jax put up a good fight, with the match lasting almost 10 minutes, but she could not put Ripley away. Ripley retained after hitting a Riptide on Jax.

The rest of the card included two more championship matches. Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker defended his title against Sheamus, who is chasing the championship that has alluded him his entire career.

Gunther defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso in the main event. Similar to Jax, Uso put up a good fight, but he was unable to defeat the “Ring General.”

Jax's return to WWE

Since returning to WWE, Jax has become one of the top stars in the company. She made a surprise return during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. However, she would not return full-time until September 2023.

Upon her return, Jax feuded with Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Jax lost their first encounter before losing another match against Ripley for the title at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Still, Jax has been a dominant force. In the 2024 Women's Royal Ru,ble, she eliminated several Superstars. However, she was eliminated by a debuting Jade Cargill.

The loss did not affect her much. A few months later, Jax won the Queen of the Ring tournament. The win earned Jax a championship match at SummerSlam in August.

She defeated Bayley at SummerSlam to become Women's Champion. Around that time, Jax formed an alliance with Tiffany Stratton, who was the Women's Money in the Bank winner.

For months, Stratton teased potentially cashing her contract in on Jax. She did not pull the trigger until the January 3, 2025, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. After the match, Jax was taken out by Bianca Belair, setting Stratton up to tcash her contract in. This loss ended Jax's 153-day Women's Championship reign.