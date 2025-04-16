There are many who believe Roman Reigns' WWE schedule would make him a “part-timer,” but the former Undisputed Champion fired back at his critics.

He posted a video on social media that responded to his critics. Reigns reasons that he is a “full-time cash cow” due to the eyeballs he brings in. He may not work every show, but it matters when he does.

“It's funny because a lot of people call me a ‘part-timer,' a lot of people [have] got a lot of things to say about my schedule. I'm no part-timer, I'm a full-time cash cow every second that I breathe, and I'm working,” Reigns explained. “That's how this whole thing works — proof of concept.

“This business lives off me — don't ever get it confused. Every second that I'm breathing, I'm working,” he continued.

Is WWE star Roman Reigns a “part-timer”?

Many consider Reigns a “part-timer” because of his schedule. He does not wrestle regularly on weekly shows like Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

Usually, Reigns is a fixture at WWE's marquee events like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Besides his match against Solo Sikoa during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, Reigns has only wrestled one televised match. He participated in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble.

His next match will be during the first night of WrestleMania 41 on April 19, 2025. He will take part in a star-studded triple threat match with Seth Rollins and CM Punk. It will be the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 41.

Throughout their careers, Reigns and Rollins have been in several WrestleMania main events. However, Punk has yet to close out a WrestleMania.

Last year, Reigns (and Rollins) pulled double duty at WrestleMania. They competed in a tag team match that had implications for Reigns' Night Two match against Cody Rhodes. Rollins also had a Night Two match against Drew McIntyre.

Reigns is a multi-time world champion in WWE. At WrestleMania 40, his Undisputed WWE Championship reign ended after over 1,300 days. Now, he is trying to work his way back up to the top of the mountain.