After days of speculation, WWE officially announced that WrestleMania 43 will emanate from Saudi Arabia in 2027. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced, alongside the Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, that Riyadh would host the two-night spectacle. Although the announcement had been rumored for at least a few days, the official confirmation from the world's biggest professional wrestling company still stung scores of professional wrestling fans. Wrestling content creator Alex Lajas perfectly showcased the disappointment of fans via her video reaction on X, formerly Twitter.

Gotta make content I guess…. pic.twitter.com/cgIVTVLyNL — Alex Lajas ⚡️ (@queenoftheringg) September 12, 2025

While it's great that another country is getting a shot at hosting the “Showcase of the Immortals,” it's safe to say that wrestling fans were still unhappy with the confirmation of Saudi Arabia. WWE has hosted events in the country since 2014. That relationship expanded in 2018, when the first-ever WWE premium live event in the country, entitled the “Greatest Royal Rumble,” aired from Jeddah. 2026 will bring three WWE PLEs in the country, including the Royal Rumble, which was confirmed for January 31st, 2026, by Levesque. Now that WrestleMania has finally gone international, how will the biggest show in professional wrestling look?

WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia will differ from past Manias

Ever since WWE started to host events in Saudi Arabia, the thought of WrestleMania in the Middle Eastern kingdom has been present. As the company has begun to prioritize being an international fixture, it's been clear that fans outside of the United States are more than ready to welcome even more WWE events. Furthermore, these international destinations, like Saudi Arabia, France, and England, have been willing to pay to host big events in their cities.

Despite the outrage from fans, it feels like this was inevitable. After all, the Royal Rumble will be in Saudi during Riyadh season next year. WWE will host two more PLEs, plus likely a TV taping or two, in the country in 2026. 2027 looks to be even bigger with WrestleMania 43. Don't be surprised if the Saudis paid top dollar to host the entire week in the country, from the go-home Monday Night Raw to the Raw after WrestleMania, usually regarded as the biggest episode of the weekly series every year.

The big question is, how will this affect all of the other events that make up WrestleMania week? Usually, independent wrestling promotions and wrestlers perform on different shows around Mania's host city. Can Riyadh host all of those events? Will promotions and conventions even want to go there, based on the much different way of life that the Saudis Arabians live? How will this affect the women's matches during WrestleMania week? With all of these questions, and so much more, it's clear that WrestleMania 43 has a lot of questions left to be answered. How will WWE and Saudi Arabia ensure that 2027's “Showcase of the Immortals” is the biggest yet?