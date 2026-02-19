In recent years, several celebrities, from Logan Paul to Bad Bunny and even iShowSpeed, have collaborated with WWE, which Seth Rollins doesn't have a problem with.

Speaking to Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Rollins acknowledged that celebrity wrestlers are a good thing for the business. However, he also conceded that he would've been envious as a

“I'm fine with it. I think as a talent it can be frustrating because you feel like, if they're in a big spotlight, you're like, ‘Ah, they're taking somebody's spot,'” Rollins conceded. “But at the end of the day, I mean this nicely, and would say this to my younger self too, that was never your spot. It wasn't gonna have the same impact.

“The reason we are able to bring these influencers or actors or whomever into the fray is to get new eyes on the product, and those new eyes then they can find you. Otherwise, they ain't gonna find you,” he continued explaining.

Article Continues Below

Now, Paul may be an exception to the rule. Even Rollins theorized that he probably “developed a passion for it quickly.” After starting as a part-time attraction, Paul has become a full-fledged member of the roster.

“I think he got addicted to it,” Rollins said of Paul. “He got addicted to the process, and when you get hooked that way, it's hard to let it go, so there's not a lot [like] him. Most of them are like a Speed who gets in the [Royal] Rumble and gets murked by Bron Breakker, and then he don't wanna come back. [They're] like, I'm good.”

Currently, Paul is part of the faction Rollins created. The Vision was Rollins' creation, but he was ousted from the group after suffering an injury in October 2025. Bron Breakker now leads the faction. Paul, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory are now part of the group. Paul Heyman is still the “Oracle” of the group.