Seth Rollins does not like CM Punk.

He threw a fit when the “Best in the World” returned at Survivor Series, has taken shots his way every chance he's gotten over the last year and change, and even delivered a fantastic promo on the final RAW on the USA Network before the duo got to settle their differences in the ring on the show's Netflix debut.

And yet, while discussing his disdain for the “Best in the World” in an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Rollins noted that he still reached out to Punk about a return to WWE a few times during his absence, even if the calls ultimately fell on unfriendly ears.

“I reached out to him a couple of times to try to, like, engage and just see where he was at and if he was interested in coming back,” Rollins revealed via Cultaholic. “And nothing, no response, except whenever he would get a chance, he would just talk as much crap as he could.”

Shocking? Well, considering Rollins has been upset with Punk since he was literally in his wrestling school as a teenager, it's pretty safe to say the only surprising part is that “The Visionary” even reached out at all.

CM Punk believes he got the best out of Seth Rollins on RAW

Discussing his relationship with Rollins after their match on RAW, CM Punk noted that he was proud of his efforts not because of any individual move he made in the match but because he got that “killer” attitude out of his opponent, which is often hidden under silly outfits and witty catchphrases.

“I’m not going to disparage Seth. At least not his ability. Maybe the way he dresses. I honestly don’t think he needs to do all of that. I think Seth Rollins is a killer. When he dresses that way, when he acts a certain way. I don’t think he is a killer, so I can honestly say that maybe I don’t take him as seriously as he wants me to take him,” Punk told reporters via Fightful.

“The Seth Rollins I faced tonight, the Seth Rollins that was face-to-face with me last week, that’s Seth Rollins to me. Not the purple pieman from Porcupine Peak or whatever he’s trying to do. It’s funny, but I will bring the best out of you. If you step in the ring with me, if you hold a microphone against me, I will 100% make people say, ‘Where was that person this entire time?’ Where was that Drew McIntyre? Where was that Seth Rollins? It’s rare air when I step into the ring. If you don’t step up, you can step right on out.”

Did Punk bring the best out of Rollins? Debatable; frankly, their match wasn't that great, and it felt more like the start of something bigger, not the end of a grander feud. Still, if this does change Rollins' attitude and makes him take things a little more seriously, who knows, maybe Punk will get the last laugh in the end.