WWE WrestleMania 42 is just a few months away and will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, similar to WrestleMania 41. With a big event planned for the weekend, Hollywood actor known for his role in Arrow, Stephen Amell, has now teased an appearance on the show.

Appearing on iHeartRadio CA, Amell was asked on thoughts on the current developments in the world of wrestling, to which he answered in detail. While not keeping up with the latest updates in AEW, Amell keeps a watch on WWE.

“I’m not up to date with AEW. I’m certainly up to date with WWE. We are on the road to WrestleMania.” Further teasing an upcoming WrestleMania appearance, he claimed, “I think I’m going to make a cameo on night two at WrestleMania this year.”

Despite the tease, Amell stayed away from discussing his exact role for WrestleMania. Amell and pro-wrestling share a long history, with him once competing at SummerSlam 2015, teaming with Neville (PAC in AEW) against Stardust (Cody Rhodes) and King Barrett (Wade Barrett). He has also made appearances for ROH and AEW, wrestling Christopher Daniels once at the original All In event.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Apr. 18, and Sunday, Apr. 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stephen Amell shares his thoughts on the 2026 Royal Rumble

On the same iHeartRadio CA appearance, Stephen Amell opened up and shared his honest thoughts on the 2026 Royal Rumble. “I thought the Rumble was bad. Listen not every show can be great. I thought that like Night 2 of WrestleMania last year, and I was there, I thought that was an A++ night of wrestling. I thought top to bottom, tip to tail, it was great. I thought that this Rumble was…I just didn't think it was great.”