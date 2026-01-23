In an effort to court Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to participate in WWE WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia, he will receive the “largest offer” in the history of the sport.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via WrestlingNews) reports that Saudi Arabia really wants The Rock for WWE WrestleMania 43, and they are willing to go all out to make it happen.

Meltzer says that The Rock would receive “the largest offer ever made for someone to do a pro wrestling show.” It's unknown if he will take it, though.

Will The Rock be at WWE WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia?

It's unknown if The Rock will accept the offer to participate in WrestleMania 43. We are approaching two years since the “Final Boss” last wrestled. It may only be one more until he does again.

If he accepts the offer, the question becomes who The Rock will face. There are two primary options. First is Roman Reigns, who is also part of the Anoa'i family.

WWE has been trying to set up a match between them for over a decade at this point. It was close to happening heading into WrestleMania 40 before Cody Rhodes intervened.

Speaking of Rhodes, he still has unfinished business with the “Final Boss,” who made his road to WrestleMania 40 difficult. They have interacted a few times since then, but haven't gotten physical.

So, there are two ready-made feuds for The Rock, should he choose to be part of WrestleMania 43. It will be a big event, as it marks the first time the annual event has been held overseas.

Previously, The Rock stated that he was “excited” for WrestleMania 43. When asked about his status for the show, he said, “It's all good” when it comes to his discussions about the show. “It will always be good,” he concluded.

WWE regularly visits Saudi Arabia, usually holding two events in the Kingdom per year as part of their ongoing partnership. This partnership began in 2018.