Last week in Berlin, Germany, Drew McIntyre defeated Cody Rhodes to become the brand new WWE champion following a violent match. However, McIntyre's title win might have also brought about certain unexpected new changes.

The Stamford-based promotion has now reportedly revamped its creative direction for WrestleMania 42. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE's plans underwent a significant change on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. It was the same day that WWE decided to have Drew McIntyre defeat Cody Rhodes for the title.

Now, Meltzer has claimed that the previously planned main event of Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42 has now been essentially scrapped (via Cultaholic). The two previously faced each other at WrestleMania 39 and 40, with both picking up one victory over the other.

“This whole WrestleMania changed on Wednesday of last week when they made the decision to go with the McIntyre title win. That wasn’t decided until Wednesday… they may be doing a three way with McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, and Cody Rhodes,” said Meltzer. “That may not necessarily be at Mania, and that’s not even 100 per cent, but I was told that’s kind of like a possibility.

“But the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns thing is probably not happening. Whatever it is, the Mania plans were changed on Wednesday when they made the decision to change the championship,” Meltzer continued.

At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026, the feud between Rhodes and Reigns was heavily teased. However, Meltzer has now suggested a multi-man match for WrestleMania featuring McIntyre, Rhodes, and Fatu. With “The Scottish Warrior” now holding the gold, he is also scheduled to defend it at Royal Rumble 2026 against the winner of an upcoming tournament.

WrestleMania 42 will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Apr. 18 and 19, 2026, similar to last year's WrestleMania 41.