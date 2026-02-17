Injuries are common in pro-wrestling. Wrestlers often sustain injuries while training or performing high-risk spots. However, injuries are not just limited to these and can take place as a part of a wrestler's daily routine.

Recently, on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, former World Champion and veteran tag-team wrestler Kofi Kingston announced on camera the “devastating” news of his partner Xavier Woods' injury. During a commercial break, Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller appeared, where Kingston revealed that his partner had been dealing with a shoulder injury for three months and will now require time off.

“We have some devastating news to report here tonight to you idiots. Xavier Woods has been injured. He’s been battling a shoulder injury quietly and bravely for the better part of three months now and the medical team and the doctors are now forcing him to take time off in order for the shoulder to recover.”

Kofi Kingston announces that Xavier Woods is injured and needs to take time off for a shoulder injury.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/hJhyzliuNE — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) February 17, 2026

Woods last wrestled a dark match before the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Xavier Woods once spoke up about the favoritism toward The Usos in WWE

A few months ago, after The Usos won the gold, former tag-team champion Xavier Woods of The New Day launched a public rant on social media, where he opened up about the favoritism The Usos receive in WWE.

“In [WWE] tag team matches an illegal competitor attacking a legal competitor is an immediate disqualification,” Woods wrote. “Not when its bloodline members tho. They can just do what they want per usual. Wild how blatant the deck is stacked in their favor and so many people don't even care.”

The rant was made after a general wrestling rule violation in the match. The general rule for a tag team match is that the illegal competitor gets a five-count to exit the ring. However, this was not the case during The Usos' tag title match.