WWE’s Maximum Male Models finally book a match on SmackDown

While Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s infinity gauntlet isn’t quite full yet, as Top Dolla of Hit Row suggests he still needs to find a mind stone, it’s undeniable that the WWE Universe is a whole lot fuller today than it was a week before SummerSlam. There have been the returns of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, and the trio of Ashante “Thee” Adonis, B-Fab, and Top Dolla, who are collectively known as Hit Row.

And yet, just because RAW and SmackDown have a whole lot of new blood doesn’t mean the OG performers who were still there when Vince McMahon was calling the shots aren’t still relevant. If anything, this new crop of talent should actually open up new opportunities for older talent who maybe say their acts become stale under the same old booking philosophy.

One of those teams is none other than the Maximum Male Models duo of Mace and Mansoor, who, despite being fixtures of SmackDown all summer long, have yet to wrestle a match against anyone on television.

Fortunately, thanks to a very weird interaction with Hit Row, Los Lothorios, and the Street Profits that inadvertently saw Max Dupri and company spraypaint the Profits’ bus, the WWE Universe will officially be afforded that opportunity, as a match between Mace, Mansoor, Adonis, and Dolla is officially heading to SmackDown for a match on the go-home edition before Clash at the Castle. Will Mace and Mansoor actually hold up against one of the hottest units in WWE? Or have they forgotten everything they knew about wrestling in favor of becoming internationally recognized models? In one week, fans will have their answer.

