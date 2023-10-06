MTN Dew, Rockstar Energy, and Doritos are all coming together to make every snacking a fun looting experience as gamers can now find free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subs from their snacks' packaging starting Monday, October 9, 2023.

From October 9 to December 29, when gamers buy specially marked MTN Dew, Rockstar Energy, and Doritos products, new users will snag a code to unlock a free 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, offering special access to 100+ of the top games, including Forza Motorsport, Madden 24, and Sea of Thieves, among others. Additionally, all gamers can score points to earn gaming rewards.

Gamers who submit codes from specially marked packaging at the same time can earn up to 3x the points for even more gaming rewards and in-game content from some of the biggest games on Xbox. This is just fine since Doritos and MTN Dew have always been gamers' snacking companions when gaming, so this isn't surprising at all.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Energy is a new player trying to etch its space in the gaming space, so it's giving some additional loot on top of the chance to snag Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subs. Codes on the Rockstar Energy tabs will let one lucky player score a grand prize: a decked-out Starfield-inspired 2023 Corvette Stingray. That's not a bad deal at all, and Rockstar Energy could just get some sales out of hopeful gamers looking to snag an actual car out of this promotion.

