The Seattle Sea Dragons will travel to take on the Orlando Guardians in a Saturday afternoon XFL matchup in Orlando, Florida. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a Sea Dragons-Guardians prediction and final pick.

Seattle is 3-2 this season, extending their winning streak to three games last week. Jim Haslett, who spent six seasons as an NFL head coach, is leading this team. Seattle has gone 1-1 on the road.

Orlando has failed to win a game this season, going 0-5 so far. This is the team’s third home game of the season. Orlando scored 32 points last week, their highest total of the season, yet still failed to record a victory.

Here are the Sea Dragons-Guardians XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

XFL Odds: Sea Dragons-Guardians Odds

Seattle Sea Dragons: -9.5 (-110)

Orlando Guardians: +9.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-115)

Under: 42.5 (-105)

How To Watch Sea Dragons vs. Guardians

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Plus

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Sea Dragons Could Cover The Spread

Ben DiNucci has thrown for 1,328 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. DiNucci leads the league in passing yards. The headliner of the Seattle offense is Josh Gordon, who at one point in his NFL career looked like the second coming of Randy Moss. Gordon’s career was stymied by a laundry list of off-the-field issues, but he has appeared to rebound in recent years. Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013. Gordon has also spent a brief time in the NFL the previous two seasons. Gordon ranks fifth in the league with 297 receiving yards, catching three touchdowns.

Jahcour Pearson leads the league with 430 receiving yards, catching a touchdown. Morgan Ellison leads the team with 254 rushing yards, scoring one touchdown. Ellison has rebounded after a tumultuous college career and could find himself on the NFL radar with a continued performance. Seattle has scored 102 points this season.

Defense has been a bit of an issue, allowing 88 points this season to opponents. On this three-game winning streak, Seattle has allowed 46 points.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Paxton Lynch has taken over the quarterbacking duties, throwing for four touchdowns against one interception. The former first-rounder has thrown for 737 yards, which ranks fifth in the league. Jah-Maine Martin is the team’s leading rusher at 152 rushing yards, scoring a touchdown. Lynch has rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown. Cody Latimer, who spent six seasons in the NFL, is the team’s leading receiver with 336 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Charleston Rambo has totaled 213 receiving yards, scoring two touchdowns. The offense has been sputtering, and the issues could likely be tied back to the Quinten Dormady saga. For those unfamiliar with that situation, get caught up on the reality show-like drama. Orlando has struggled mightily, scoring just 80 points this season.

Final Sea Dragons-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Orlando likely stands no chance in this one, take Seattle and the over.

Final Sea Dragons-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Seattle -9.5 (-110), over 42.5 (-115)