ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Yale-Purdue prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Yale-Purdue.

The Monday slate in college basketball contains some prominent Midwestern teams. One is Marquette, and another is Purdue. The Boilermakers reached the national championship game of college basketball last season, something they had not done since 1969, 55 years ago. Purdue made its first Final Four appearance since 1980, snapping a 44-year drought. Purdue had a legitimately good team, but we all know the centerpiece of it, Zach Edey, the mountain of a man who was extremely difficult for other teams to contain. The elite UConn juggernaut had an answer in the national title game, but not many other teams did. Purdue gained a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and made the very deep run which had eluded the program so many times before. Purdue nearly copied the journey made by Virginia in 2019. That year, the Cavaliers responded to being beaten in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed the season before (2018) and went all the way to the national title. Purdue, in 2023, lost as a No. 1 seed. The Boilermakers, like Virginia, had to hear all offseason how much of a fraud they were for suffering a 1-16 upset. They used that experience as motivational fuel and played into April and the big Monday night stage. They didn't lift the trophy the way Virginia did, but they did everything else, with Edey at the heart of the effort. Now Purdue must start anew without its big man in the middle.

Purdue has posted a few unremarkable but also non-disastrous performances this season. The Boilermakers have not been overwhelmingly dominant in their first two games, but they also haven't gotten roped into especially tense games with highly nervous moments. Purdue has won games over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Northern Kentucky by at least 17 points apiece. This team is finding its way through the season. Playing opponents from mid-major conferences is a way for this team to grow into its identity and gain knowledge before facing higher-end opponents in the coming weeks.

Yale was one of the best mid-major teams in college basketball last season. The Bulldogs took down fourth-seeded Auburn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Auburn is currently one of the top five teams in the country after a win over Houston. The 2023-2024 Auburn team had some players who are on this season's roster. That was a really good AU team Yale defeated. Naturally, when a team scores a huge NCAA March Madness upset the way Yale did, expectations will rise. However, this season's roster has to re-earn respect and legitimacy. The Bulldogs have a target on their back, which they learned firsthand in a loss to Illinois Chicago. We will see how much that loss to UIC gets this Yale roster's attention. It sets the stage for this proving-ground moment versus Purdue.

Here are the Yale-Purdue College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Yale-Purdue Odds

Yale: +16.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +1100

Purdue: -16.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -2500

Over: 146.5 (-115)

Under: 146.5 (-105)

How to Watch Yale vs Purdue

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Yale Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yale's loss to Illinois Chicago will lead to a very strong, very resolute bounce-back performance against Purdue. One gets the sense Yale was looking ahead to Purdue when it lost to UIC. You will see Yale play well here.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue has won by at least 17 in each of its first two games, so if Purdue can make it three straight games, it will cover. Yale's loss to Illinois Chicago suggests — if it doesn't indicate outright — that the Bulldogs just aren't all that good right now.

Final Yale-Purdue Prediction & Pick

We will lean to Purdue, but we're not 100-percent sure if Yale's UIC loss means the Bulldogs will be better or worse in this game. We think you should pass on this one.

Final Yale-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue -16.5