New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is ready for the Big Apple and everything that comes with it. That includes dealing with the insane passion that Yankees fans bring each and every game.

Rodon is facing an immense amount of pressure after signing a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees in December. Coming over from the San Francisco Giants, Rodon knows that New York fans are different from those who cheered him on in the Bay Area.

“The fans here want to win. They care. They care a lot,” Carlos Rodon said, via nj.com.

“Giants fans are invested, but not like in New York,” the Yankees pitcher added “Win or lose, you’re not going to get booed in San Francisco.”

No Yankees player is safe from the wrath of New York fans if they aren’t playing well. Aaron Judge even received a smattering of boos in the Bronx during the 2022 playoffs. After setting the American League record with 62 regular-season home runs, Judge recorded just one hit when the Yankees were swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS, and some fans let him hear about it.

The Giants failed to make the playoffs in the 2022 season. The Yankees were one of the last four teams standing. The season was considered to be a failure by much of the New York fanbase.

Rodon seems to welcome the challenge that comes with playing in New York. The left-hander turned down big contract offers from other suitors to pitch in the pressure cooker that is the Bronx.

“There was just something about the Yankees,” Rodon said.

Rodon made an immediate impression when he arrived at his first spring training with the Yankees. New York’s No. 2 starter carved up Yankees hitters in two simulated innings on Friday.

Rodon had a 2.88 ERA during his one season with the Giants. He finished sixth in the 2022 NL Cy Young race. One year prior, a 2.37 ERA in 24 starts for the Chicago White Sox was good enough for Rodon to finish fifth in the 2021 AL Cy Young race.

If Rodon can repeat those numbers and help bring the Yankees their first World Series championship since 2009, he’ll receive plenty of cheers from the New York faithful.