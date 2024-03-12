The New York Yankees have high expectations from themselves as they approach the start of the 2024 season with the mindset of reclaiming their place atop the AL East. It's not too often that the Yankees fall to the middle of the pack in the American League, let alone the playoffs. So with that in mind, they made a few major additions this offseason, with the biggest one being Juan Soto to give Aaron Judge a co-star at the heart of the order.
However, with outsized expectations come great consequences for when one falls short of the lofty standard they have set for themselves. For the Yankees, it looks like the responsibility to bear that burden will fall on manager Aaron Boone's shoulders. According to the latest odds on BetOnline, Boone is the likeliest manager to get the axe, with his odds to be fired set at +500.
It's incredible that the Yankees manager is favored to be the first one fired; the next two most likely managers to be sacked are Dave Martinez of the Washington Nationals (+600) and Bud Black of the Colorado Rockies (+700), both of whom finished dead-last in their respective divisions in 2023.
Joining Aaron Boone, Martinez, and Black in the top five of managers with the weakest job security according to BetOnline are Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox (+1000) and Pedro Grifol of the Chicago White Sox (+1200).
Keeping one's job in professional sports almost always is reliant on how one performs relative to expectations. For the Yankees, there is increasing pressure to win, as 14 seasons have passed since they last hoisted the World Series trophy. And if they fall flat on their faces yet again like they did last season, Boone, indeed, may be let go.
Based on track record, however, Aaron Boone isn't as bad of a manager as some Yankees fans would have everyone else believe. Boone, excluding their disappointing 2023 season, helped lead the Yankees to a 60.3 winning percentage.
Of course, it doesn't help matters at all that Boone is in the final year of his contract, so perhaps the Yankees go another direction if they struggle in the first few months of the 2024 season.