Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes Aaron Judge change following his brutal start to ALDS vs. Guardians

Aaron Boone didn’t have much of a choice. Leave his struggling slugger, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, at the leadoff spot, or drop him down in the order in the hopes that it sparks a hot streak? Boone opted for the latter move ahead of Game 3 of the ALDS between the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic has the details.

Per Adler, Aaron Boone dropped Aaron Judge to the no. 2 spot in the Yankees lineup ahead of the ALDS game vs. the Guardians. Boone said that “he woke up” and decided to make the move.

In Judge’s place, infielder Gleyber Torres will man the leadoff spot for New York, as the Yankees manager clarified that the team doesn’t have a “leadoff-type” option with DJ LeMahieu and Andrew Benintendi off the ALDS roster.

It’s not entirely surprising to see Aaron Judge moved down in the order, as the talented slugger has gone 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts to start the series.

It’s been such a struggle for Aaron Judge thus far that Yankees fans, who were cheering every at-bat when the slugger was chasing history, rained boos down on him after yet another 0-fer.

Such is the nature of the playoffs in the Bronx. But perhaps Boone’s move will get Judge, who still owns a career .807 OPS with 11 home runs in his postseason career, going at the dish.

The Yankees certainly hope so, as they don’t want to cede any advantage to the Guardians as the series shifts to Cleveland.