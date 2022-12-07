By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The entire baseball universe is holding its breath while waiting for the final decision of superstar slugger Aaron Judge. A report earlier by MLB insider Jon Heyman heavily hinted that the Giants have landed the outfielder, but he would later take retract that story, apologizing for “jumping the gun.” Meanwhile, the New York Yankees are reportedly still holding on to the hope that Judge would ultimately still choose to stay in the Big Apple and continue building his baseball legacy in Yankees pinstripes.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone admitted that his radar is registering nothing in terms of where exactly Aaron Judge stands at the moment, per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Aaron Judge: ‘I know nothing. It was an uncomfortable hour….We haven’t heard anything.’

There is no doubt who the biggest piece in the free agency market is, with Aaron Judge expected to land a mega-sized contract in the offseason after declining an extension deal offer from the Yankees back in the last Spring Training. The Yankees would want nothing more than to keep Judge, considering how he carried the team on his back and nearly single-handedly towed them to the MLB playoffs.

The Giants have reportedly come up with an offer in the ballpark of the $360 million price point for Judge. That contract is still missing Judge’s signature, though, and until another team does officially strike a deal with him, expect the Yankees to continue trying to convince Aaron Judge to go back to their arms and be a Yankee forever.