Aaron Boone’s Yankees frustrations boil over into NSFW rant at umpire, ejection from game vs. Rays

The New York Yankees are not having fun anymore. The team has been woefully underperforming amid a myriad of injuries and is dangerously close to surrendering its lead in the AL East. In the middle of a close game against the Tampa Bay Rays, manager Aaron Boone went on a rant to the home plate umpire and got ejected for it.

After a catchers interference call against Kyle Higashioka, Boone tried to challenge the call. Home plate umpire Vic Carapazza said that he had already used his challenge, which enraged Boone. He unleashed a tirade that featured three F-bombs (per the count of ESPN’s Jeff Passan) and got tossed. His seven ejections lead all of MLB.

Boone gets ejected arguing a catchers interference call He was upset that he couldn't challenge it because the umps thought he challenged a play earlier that he said he didn't intend to pic.twitter.com/YTgU7veAXE — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 4, 2022

The game was already tense following Josh Donaldson getting hit by a pitch and stepping towards the mound, which caused the dugouts to clear. Boone only made matters worse for New York. Getting in Carapazza’s face earned him an ejection in the middle of a crucial game for the Yankees.

Boone has not done himself any favors with the Yankees fans due to his seemingly undying loyalty to Isiah Kiner-Falefa despite struggles on offense and defense. The fanbase has not been fond of him for years and the team’s recent performance has made matters worse. The Bronx Bombers now lead the division by just four games with the Rays on their tails.

Aaron Judge’s outstanding hitting has kept the team afloat recently as numerous pitchers suffer injuries and the lineup around him disappoints. The team shouldn’t fall out of the playoff picture but the momentum they have as the homestretch of the season nears is minimal.

Following a 9-0 loss to the Rays, Aaron Boone said that he hoped that was rock bottom for the Yankees. Following his ejection and the team continuing to play poorly, it seems as though the team is still there.