Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The New York Yankees released their lineup card for the 2023 Opening Day clash against the San Francisco Giants- and it contained a small tweak that had fans extremely excited on Twitter. Embattled outfielder Aaron Hicks is not in the starting lineup for Thursday’s game, something that was definitely not lost on Yankees Twitter. Fans could not contain their excitement.

No Aaron Hicks LETS GOOOOO https://t.co/iZAGZg6zBW — Mike Steele (@mMsteele88) March 30, 2023

AARON HICKS IS NOT IN THE OPENING DAY LINEUP !!!!!!!!!!! — Sandy (@NYYSandy) March 30, 2023

Clearly, Yankees fans were hoping that Aaron Boone’s Opening Day lineup card would not have Hicks’ name on it- and they were not disappointed.

It’s Oswaldo Cabrera, the exciting and versatile former prospect who was called up to the big leagues last year, in left field for the Yankees and not Hicks.

Cabrera had a red-hot spring, batting .340 with four home runs, 14 RBI and seven runs scored- and the Yankees have rewarded him with a spot in the Opening Day lineup.

Some fans were quick to remind others who had predicted that Hicks would crack the starting lineup against the Giants.

I was told Aaron Hicks would be the Opening Day LF by many people on this app. — Ryan Garcia (In the Lab🧪) (@RyanGarciaESM) March 30, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Others were not surprised in the slightest that the Yankees went with Cabrera over Hicks.

No Aaron Hicks as expected. Oswaldo Cabrera SZN! https://t.co/meVSXjWE7v — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) March 30, 2023

Such is the nature of the fanbase in the Bronx.

Of course, New York could trot out Hicks in left field for Saturday’s second game of the series and Yankees fans could be furious on Twitter.

For better or for worse, Hicks will be a constant talking point for Yankees fans this year.

Fortunately for the veteran outfielder, the rapid rise of top prospect Anthony Volpe and the captaincy of Aaron Judge are the two topics on every fan’s mind at the moment.

As long as Hicks plays well, he will avoid the ire of the fans.