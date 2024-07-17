Aaron Judge is having another monster season for the New York Yankees. The centerfielder leads MLB in home runs, RBI, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+ and WAR. So it’s no great surprise the Yankees’ slugger made his fourth-straight All-Star game and the sixth of his career.

Prior to the start of the Midsummer Classic, Judge sat for an interview with Fox Sports MLB’s Ken Rosenthal and was asked how excited he was to see the Pittsburgh Pirates’ phenom pitcher Paul Skenes live. Judge responded with a promise, saying, “It’s going to be electric. That’s what the fans want to see. They want to see the best out there,” per Fox Sports MLB on X.

Skenes will start in the All-Star game for the National League as a rookie. It’s an exciting opportunity for fans to watch the hurler pitch, as well as a chance for players like Judge, who have yet to face Skenes in the regular season, to see what all the hype is about.

The 22-year-old Skenes has indeed been electric in his debut season. He’s posted a 6-0 record while racking up 89 strikeouts in 66.1 innings pitched so far this year. The rookie also boasts a minuscule 1.90 ERA, 0.920 WHIP and an incredible ERA+ of 216 while accumulating 3.2 WAR in 11 appearances for the Pirates.

Judge elaborated on his thoughts regarding facing Skenes in the All-Star game, telling Rosenthal, “It’ll be exciting. Just 11 starts he’s had in the big leagues so far. It’s been impressive what he’s done. He’s putting up numbers and doing things that I don’t think we’ve seen ever in this game.” The Yankees' star added, “He’s just starting his career but he’s going to have a long, successful career so it’ll be fun to see him go out there and do his thing,” according to Fox Sports MLB.

Judge will be joined in the outfield by fellow Yankees’ All-Star starter Juan Soto, who’s making his fourth appearance in the exhibition. New York’s closer Clay Holmes also made the All-Star team, his second, to bring the team’s total to three selections.

Rosenthal also asked Judge what he most looks forward to at the event. With six All-Star appearances in his nine-year career, Judge has had plenty of opportunity to consider that question. “Most importantly, I think the players. Getting the chance to be around some of the greatest players in the game. Pick their brain, talk with them, laugh with them, share a couple cool moments. I think that’s the coolest experience with the All-Star [Game],” Judge explained, via Fox Sports MLB.

However, the Yankees’ star quickly added that he also looks forward to being there with the fans. “We get a chance to play in a packed stadium where every corner you look you see a different jersey, someone else's team represented. That’s what it’s all about. Bringing us all together to share some cool moments on a baseball field,” Judge told Rosenthal via Fox Sports MLB.

Judge has been everything the Yankees could have hoped for and more in 2024. He’s up to 24 doubles, 34 homers, 85 RBI and 73 runs scored while posting a .433 OBP, .679 SLG, 1.112 OPS, a 207 OPS+ and 6.4 WAR in 96 games so far this season. He's easily the betting favorite to win his second American League MVP this season.