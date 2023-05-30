Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Aaron Judge had a monster game for the New York Yankees on Monday night against the Seattle Mariners, hitting two home runs and robbing Teoscar Hernandez of one in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Here is a clip of the robbed home run, via the Yankees.

Teoscar Hernandez took to Twitter after the game in disbelief.

“Why @TheJudge44,” Hernandez wrote on Twitter.

Aaron Judge had a funny response to Hernandez as well.

“Brother I’ve seen you hit plenty of HRs over my head over the years! I can have just 1! 👌😅,” Judge wrote in response.

Hernandez played with the Yankees’ division rival Toronto Blue Jays from 2017-2022. He went from the Houston Astros to the Blue Jays in the middle of the 2017 season, then was traded to the Mariners in the offseason ahead of 2023.

In those years, Hernandez played a lot of games against Judge’s Yankees, and has hit 13 home runs against the team in his career, according to Statmuse.

The home run robbery kept the score at 9-4 in favor of the Yankees. They went on to win the game 10-4. Judge went 3-4 with a walk, two home runs and a double.

Since coming off of the injured list from his hip injury, Judge has been performing as well as he did in his 2022 MVP season, which is ridiculous in itself. The Yankees are now 33-23, sitting in third place in a very strong American League East division. The play of Judge has propelled the Yankees as of late as they try to make a run at passing the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays.