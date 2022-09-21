New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is on the pursuit of history and everyone wants in on the action. With Judge sitting at 60 home runs, he is one shy of Roger Maris’ franchise record and American League record. With 15 games left (including Wednesday’s tilt with the Pirates), fans are clamoring to get their hands on history and the potential payday that comes with catching Judge’s historic home run. In fact, via Darren Rovell of The Action Network, one memorabilia dealer has placed a bounty on the Judge home run ball, offering more than $100,000 for home run No. 61.

JUST IN: Memorabilia dealer @RickProbstein offers $550,000 bounty for Aaron Judge home run balls https://t.co/eTyQrwnkja — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 21, 2022

Rick Probstein, who owns Probstein Auctions, claims to be willing to fork over $100,000 for the 61st home run. He also said he’d pay $200,000 in cash for the 62nd home run, if it happens, and $250,000 for Judge’s final home run ball of the year.

In total, Probstein is offering $500,000 for the trio of iconic baseballs.

It’s an interesting offer and feels a bit short-summed. Fans could easily get more at auction if they’re lucky enough to catch it. Though, that wasn’t the case for the 20-year-old college student, Michael Kessler, who caught Judge’s 60th home run ball on Tuesday night.

Rather than demand a reward or take the ball to auction, Kessler selflessly (though some might say foolishly) returned the ball to Judge without asking anything in exchange. In turn, he and a few of his buddies received autographed baseballs and a signed bat, and got to meet Judge after the game.

Regardless of whether Probstein gets someone to take him up on his offer, Aaron Judge’s historic home run ball will be worth a fortune if he’s able to break Maris’ long-standing record.