Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment

Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.

“I hope it’s in a Yankee uniform, for him and for baseball in general,” Rizzo said. “We’re seeing people jump ship so much … The fitting thing would be for him to do a press conference receiving not only the money he deserves, but also the captain title.”

The team captain title is a rare one in baseball. It is especially rare for the Yankees, as only 15 players have donned the “C” on their jerseys in New York. The last Yankees captain was Derek Jeter. Other legendary figures to wear the “C” in pinstripes include Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Cortes and Rizzo both believe that Aaron Judge is worthy of becoming the team’s next captain.

It would be fitting for Aaron Judge to earn the honor after setting the Yankees’ all-time single-season home run record in 2022. However, he is set to hit free agency so the team will need to sign him first.

Aaron Judge will receive no shortage of interest on the open market. Teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers have already been linked to the superstar.

The appeal of captaining the Yankees could entice Judge to return to New York. For now, he will take some time to consider all of his options.