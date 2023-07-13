New York Yankees fans are still wondering when superstar outfielder Aaron Judge will return from his toe injury. A rumor surfaced from none other than Yankees manager Aaron Boone's brother Bret, who said he heard “grumblings” that Judge could return right after the All-Star break. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said not so fast, though.

Cashman said there is still “no timetable” for Judge's return, adding that he has more “steps to take”, per Laura Albanese of Newsday.

Specifically, the Yankees executive said that Judge still has to run the bases and participate in rehab games before the team can feel comfortable with his return from a toe injury that has sidelined him since early June.

Cashman said that Judge will be activated “at some point” in the second half, per Albanese.

Judge suffered the injury while making a highlight reel catch at Dodger Stadium in June.

There was hope that he would be able to avoid an injury list stint, but it was not to be. After a couple of platelet-rich plasma injections in mid-June, Judge was beginning to make progress.

Judge was able to balance better on the toe after the injections but had not yet taken part in baseball activities.

Over the last two weeks, the Yankees slugger has progressed to soft tossing and hitting off a tee but told reporters that the toe injury still does “not feel great.”

Judge, named an All-Star for the fifth time in his career, did not travel to Seattle for the game, staying back in New York to continue his injury rehab.

Yankees fans can take solace in the fact that it seems Judge will return this season. They just don't know when.