Brian Cashman reveals Hal Steinbrenner’s wishes for his future as Yankees GM

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman does not currently have a contract with the team. However, according to Cashman, he is likely to return. Cashman stated that Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees want him back, and added that he would like to stay, per Jack Curry.

Cashman has faced some criticism in the past from Yankees fans. However, he’s built a contender in New York. But the Yankees organization prioritizes championships, so the fact that they have not won a World Series since 2009 has led to the harsh Cashman reaction from fans.

The Yankees’ primary goal this offseason is to bring Aaron Judge back. Judge is the face of the franchise and New York wants him to lead them for the foreseeable future. If the Yankees lose the slugger in free agency, their team identity will take a major hit.

But signing players begins with a GM. Hal Steinbrenner and the team will need to make a decision on Brian Cashman sooner rather than later. If Cashman’s statement is true, then he will likely return. But nothing is set in stone.

New York has other concerns than Judge as well in free agency. They would benefit from adding reliable offensive weapons in the lineup. Signing or trading for another starting pitcher would not hurt matters either.

It will be interesting to see what transpires for the Yankees this offseason. We will continue to monitor updates on Brian Cashman, Aaron Judge, and the rest of the Yankees as they are made available.