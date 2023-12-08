MLB Network analyst and former Yankees player Cameron Maybin believes the organization needs to change a longstanding tradition

Although it has been well over a decade since the New York Yankees won a championship, the organization still conducts itself in the same buttoned-up manner that it did during the glory days of the George Steinbrenner era. Though, some traditions overstay their welcome and could even have a counterproductive effect.

A former Yankees player believes even more top-end players would be interested in donning the pinstripes if a longstanding policy was eradicated.

“This might be an unpopular take to Yankees fans, but you’d be surprised how much more attractive the Yankees would be if they got rid of that facial hair rule,” Cameron Maybin posted on X. “You wouldn’t believe how many quality players just think it’s a wack rule to have. I mean come on, we’re coming up on 2024 let that go already, and I swear it would be more appealing. Again, this only comes from conversations I’ve had and experience from actually playing.”



Yankees clearly value their traditions, but will it catch up to them?

The MLB Network analyst is expressing an opinion that many neutral fans share. It is admirable for one to take pride in their appearance, but being expected to shave (mustaches are permitted) and trim their long hair can be seen as excessive for a sports franchise. The Yankees are not gearing up for a high-profile legal trial or preparing to enlist into the army. They are playing a game, rooted in childhood nostalgia and, when done properly, good ole' fashioned fun.

Of course, this stance has not prevented New York from signing many star players in MLB free agency in years past. Jason Giambi, Randy Johnson and Gerrit Cole all committed to the clean-cut look. The most drastic makeover occurred when Johnny Damon came aboard in 2005 after being a poster boy for the colorful, self-admitted “Idiot” Boston Red Sox club that won the 2004 World Series.

Still, it is reasonable to assume that some athletes might not subscribe to this unwritten rule. Cameron Maybin played 82 games for New York in 2019 and has broadcasted games for YES Network, so he does lend some credibility to the topic. Regardless, there will be fans who emphatically support every aspect of the Yankees Way and urge this practice to be upheld.

With an already clean-shaven All-Star in Juan Soto now joining the squad via trade, there might be even less of an urgency to appeal to more outwardly informal free agents.