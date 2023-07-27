Carlos Rodon did not get off to the greatest start with New York Yankees fans, sarcastically blowing them a kiss after a rough start against the Los Angeles Angels last week. But Rodon redeemed himself with a strong start against the New York Mets, earning his first win in pinstripes in front of the Bronx crowd on Wednesday night. After the game, the Yankees left-hander, who received a standing ovation from the fans, was asked what it was like to get that kind of reception from the home crowd.

Carlos Rodón shares what it was like to get a standing ovation from the Yankees fans tonight: "It was nice. It was nice to hear the fans happy with the performance" pic.twitter.com/JSv57LdAsK — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 27, 2023

“It was nice. It was nice to hear the fans happy with the performance.”

Clearly, Rodon is happy that Yankees fans were happy with him, as he said it “was nice” to hear that the Bronx Bombers' faithful were “happy with the performance.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Especially considering that they were not happy with his previous performance, which saw Rodon get bounced after just 4 1/3 innings against the Angels, who blasted him for six runs and two dingers.

Rodon has certainly not had an easy beginning to his tenure in pinstripes, as he missed the first three months of the season due to a forearm strain and a bad back.

Add in a few rough starts upon his return and some bad headlines following his sarcastic kiss to Yankees fans, and it's no wonder that Rodon was happy to hear some cheers.

Of course, beating the Mets is an easy way to ingratiate oneself to the Yankees fanbase. Now, fans- and Rodon- will just have to hope this performance serves as a building block moving forward.