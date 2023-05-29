Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German is set to return to the team’s starting rotation after a 10-game suspension for using a foreign substance in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays, and he detailed how he will adjust his use of rosin in his return.

“You have to do something different because what I did before got me ejected from the game,” Domingo German said through an interpreter, according to the Associated Press. “Probably go back to previous years before where I used it way less.”

German was ejected in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ game against the Blue Jays on May 16. The Yankees won the game 6-3.

German’s ejection, along with Aaron Judge seemingly getting signs from the Yankees bench earlier in the series got a lot of attention. There was a lot of contentious moments in the series between both of the coaching staffs.

The Yankees start a three-game series in Seattle against the Mariners on Monday, which will be when German returns to the rotation. It will be interesting to see how German performs. He was pitching well leading up to his suspension. It will also be worth monitoring the substance checks between innings for German.

The Yankees are currently at 32-23, coming off of a series win against the San Diego Padres at home. They are seven games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

The Yankees will play three against the Mariners on the road, then travel to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers for three games this weekend.