After seven seasons, Gleyber Torres is no longer a member of the New York Yankees organization. The infielder signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers on Friday and will be their everyday second baseman in 2025.

After officially joining the Tigers, Torres penned a heartfelt message to the Yankees, who called him up for his big league debut way back in 2018:

Torres will always have gratitude for the franchise that gave him a chance to live out his childhood dream in the show. The Yankees acquired the Venezuelan as part of the Aroldis Chapman with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. Chapman of course helped Chicago end their 108-year World Series drought, while Torres instantly became one of NY's top prospects.

Heading into '18, he was the best shortstop prospect in the Minors and the fifth-best prospect in all of baseball. He made his MLB debut on April 22 that year and the rest is history.

Torres made the All-Star Game in his rookie year and was also named an All-Star in 2019, smacking a career-high 38 home runs. While his production tapered off a bit in the last couple of seasons, he was definitely a key player for the Yankees.

The Tigers are getting a good one in Torres. He slashed .257 last season with 15 long balls and 63 RBI. Detroit is a ball club who are certainly on the rise with a lot of young talent, having made the playoffs in 2024. While Torres is now 28, he offers experience and versatility.

As for the Yankees, they've been busy this offseason. New York signed Max Fried, traded for Cody Bellinger, signed Paul Goldschmidt, and also acquired closer Devin Williams in the Nestor Cortes trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Torres will certainly be missed, but the Yankees should be just fine, even after losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets, too.