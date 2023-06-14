“We’ve got to start hitting,” Steinbrenner said. “We’re putting too much pressure on the pitchers, and there are several of our veterans that need to step up, especially with Judge gone.”

The entire lineup appeared to heed Steinbrenner's call by the sixth inning against their crosstown rivals. Eight of nine Yankees hitters had at least one hit, with second baseman Gleyber Torres the lone exception.

Josh Donaldson's sacrifice fly gave the team a 7-6 lead in the 7th.

Steinbrenner was asked if he's concerned about whether the team relies too much on its MVP.

“The week that he was out [in May], we didn’t play that well, and I understand that we just lost two series,” Steinbrenner said. “But let’s just see if guys pick it up, particularly the veterans that I’m talking about. I don’t think it’s a mental thing. I don’t think it’s in the players’ heads. It’s been a two-week sample size, and it hasn’t been promising. But clearly, he’s one of the best players in baseball. You’re going to miss him if he’s not playing.”

Judge is hitting .291 with 19 home runs in 49 games despite his injuries. He is expected to duel 2021 MVP Shohei Ohtani for the award again this season.