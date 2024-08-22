The New York Yankees are healing at the right time. Newly acquired third baseman Jazz Chisholm, who injected new life into New York's lineup after the trade deadline, is coming back from injury much earlier than expected.

Chisholm will return to the lineup on Friday, via SNY's Andy Martino.

“The Yankees indeed plan to activate Jazz Chisholm Jr from the IL prior to tomorrow’s game, per source. Once feared for UCL surgery, he hardly missed any time,” Martino reported.

The writing was on the wall when the Yankees sent down fellow infielder Oswald Peraza, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“The Yankees have optioned Oswald Peraza to Triple-A, which points to the likelihood of Jazz Chisholm Jr. being activated tomorrow,” Hoch tweeted.

Chisholm is slashing .316/.361/.702 with seven homers and 11 RBI in 14 games since joining New York. The former Miami Marlin has also transitioned seamlessly to third base, a position he had never previously played in the MLB.

How will the Jazz club do in the Bronx after its temporary closure?

Chisholm gives the Yankees' stars more support

Despite New York's AL-leading 75-53 record, the bulk of the lineup has often been unreliable this season. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have resembled Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, respectively, while Giancarlo Stanton has flexed his power when healthy as well. Other than that, though, the bats have been up and down.

While Chisholm's sample size as a Yankee is small, he's shown that he can potentially be a long-term five-tool player for them. The 2022 All-Star will probably go through peaks and valleys, but the key is to not allow opposing pitchers to pitch around New York's stars. If the supporting cast isn't full of automatic outs, then the task is more difficult.

With right-handed hurler Clarke Schmidt also returning imminently, New York is getting healthier on both sides of the ball.