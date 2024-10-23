When John Sterling came out of retirement to call MLB playoff games this October, he had to envision the possibility of the New York Yankees winning the American League pennant and securing a berth in the World Series.

Now that it's official and Sterling will be in the booth for his eighth Fall Classic starting with Game 1 Friday night, the legendary radio voice of the Yankees is excited to be part of it.

“It’s everything you want,’’ Sterling said, per North Jersey.com

Sterling is not the only baseball figure who's uttered those words. That shows the magnitude of this World Series, which pits some of the sport's biggest stars on arguably MLB's two most iconic franchises in a matchup for the ages.

It'll be Sterling's last rodeo in the booth. The 86-year-old abruptly retired in April due to health issues, only to return in late September to tune up for the playoffs. He preferred a Subway Series over a coast-to-coast contest, but Sterling is eager to see the stars on and off the field in a series that will surely bring out celebrities from all walks of life.

“I know it’ll be a circus on the field before the game,’’ Sterling said. “Pretty exciting.’’

Yankees set up perfect John Sterling swan song

It's never easy to stop doing something you love. John Sterling faced that reality earlier this year. He's been given another chance and knows this is the definitive finish line of his broadcasting career. It would be fitting if his final call was celebratory as the Yankees secure the final out of the World Series.

Yankees fans have offered mixed reviews for Sterling's return to the booth. He's had his fair share of slip-ups, but hearing his iconic call after a Yankees victory hasn’t gotten old for the majority of the fanbase.

Even with his health concerns, Sterling has traveled for road playoff games and will make the trek to Los Angeles at least once for this series. He can’t get himself excited about the travel, but Sterling is in his natural habitat once he's at the ballpark.

“I hate packing, unpacking, traveling, getting to places, et cetera, et cetera,” Sterling told The Athletic. “But the games themselves, they’re as easy for me to do as anything I do.”

At most, Yankees fans will get seven more games with John Sterling calling the action. Both parties hope for a Yankees victory, giving Sterling his sixth World Series ring. They're four wins away from making it a reality.