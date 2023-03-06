New York Yankees Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera recently opened up on technology in baseball amid MLB’s new rules, per Hector Gomez.

“I’m against something that is changing the game or something that is not being played as it should be or people who have not thrown a ball or taken at-bat in their life come and tell me what I have to do,” Rivera said.

Some players have expressed their frustration with the new MLB rules, while others believe they are good for the game.

San Diego Padres’ star Manny Machado said there will be people around the MLB world that are frustrated by the new rules. Rivera’s comments back Machado’s claim up.

“You’re going to have some players who are going to be freakin’ angry and pissed off,” Machado told USA TODAY. “You’re going to have players pissed off at the umpires who are just following the rules. We’re going to be seeing some crazy s**t for sure.”

Miami Marlins’ star Jazz Chisholm had a different opinion on the new MLB rules, as he expressed his admiration for the pitch clock.

“I love the pitch clock and everything that it does,” Chisholm said. “It makes the pitcher get back on (the mound). It gets me locked in even more because I have to stay locked in on the pitcher instead of taking my eyes off of him. So it’s sick.”

The new MLB rules will require an adjustment period. In the end, if they accomplish the goal of growing the game, critics may develop a different opinion of them.