The New York Yankees are struggling immensely right now and the good spirts around the team is low, so why not take their minds off it with a little side show? This one stars Michael Kay and an anonymous Yankees fan.

Kay, who broadcasts games mostly for the YES Network and hosts a self-titled radio show, had an interesting interaction with Twitter user @PlayoffBader, who has less than 700 followers. It started when the fan tweeted directly at Kay, asking him how he could defend Brian Cashman, the Yankees’ general manager who has struggled to get the team to play at a World Series level despite a cast of stars headlined by Aaron Judge.

Kay sent a very long direct message to the fan via Twitter, daring the user to find an instance of him defending Cashman.

“Okay, let’s do this,” Kay said in the DM. “You give me a quote, or a sentence where I defended Cashman on the air tonight, any proof you can come up with, and I will make a sizable donation to your favorite charity. Again, any instance of me defending the Yankees GM during tonight’s broadcast, and I will gladly make the donation. And if you can’t come up with proof, and you will not be able to because it does not exist, I want nothing back from you, other than you gaining the knowledge that what you and others hear is that when someone isn’t bashing Cashman who think they’re defending him. I will patiently await the proof. Thank you for watching the game on [Amazon] Prime.”

The fan, incredulous that one of the most notable broadcasters in all of sports sent him a long-winded DM to defend himself, shared a screenshot of it with laughing emojis. The tweet made the rounds on Twitter.

“And still no answer,” Kay retorted as he quote tweeted @PlayoffBader’s tweet of the screenshot. “That’s all you have. I never DM anyone anything I wouldn’t make public so this is fine but the fact I gave you the consideration of DMing you a response and you made it public tells me all I need to know about you and your opinion. LOL.”

Shortly after this response, the @PlayoffBader account was deleted. The Yankees announcer wins this round, apparently.

Cashman has done a lot to warrant criticism. Many of his decisions, such as retaining manager Aaron Boone and keeping the struggling utility player Isaiah Kiner-Falefa on the roster, have limited the team’s ceiling. Still, it’s funny to see that the team’s play-by-play voice is mad at a fan for claiming that he DID DEFEND the team’s GM. The Yankees season has gone poorly to this point and this viral moment won’t change that.