New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks has been in the fans’ doghouse for what seems like an eternity. Well, the much-maligned Yankees outfielder didn’t do anything to curry any more favor with the number 4 train faithful, as he made an embarrassing error during the team’s Spring Training game against the Detroit Tigers on Friday. Unsurprisingly, Hicks was absolutely roasted by Yankees fans on Twitter.

This is the 3rd, COUNT IT 3RD, mental error by Aaron Hicks in the outfield. IN SPRING TRAINING! How can the Yankees watch this right now and have any confidence in him? pic.twitter.com/sYGHP18P2T — 4 Train Savages (@FourSavages) March 17, 2023

Hicks called off Yankees teammate Anthony Volpe and attempted a dive for the ball, but ended up missing it while awkwardly tumbling head over heels on the outfield grass.

And it’s safe to say that fans are fed up.

If one picture could summarize Aaron Hicks for the last year it would probably be this one pic.twitter.com/RhsAOyaNm0 — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) March 17, 2023

Aaron Hicks plays LF like it’s Old Timers’ Day. — Yankeesource (@YankeeSource) March 17, 2023

Aaron Hicks catching a fly ball pic.twitter.com/hAT2rvBqMW — Gabe (@PlayoffTanaka_) March 17, 2023

Now these are just harsh. But Yankees fans, who endured a 2022 season where Hicks posted a .642 OPS while watching his once-outstanding defense completely unravel before their eyes, have seen enough of Hicks.

Hicks practically needed a mistake-free Spring Training to get back in the good graces of fans.

But never mind the fans.

Yankees brass can’t be too impressed with the results they’ve gotten out of their Spring Training left fielders.

Yes, it’s still a tune-up for these guys.

No one can expect them to be in midseason form.

But the likes of Hicks, Rafael Ortega and Estevan Florial have each been abysmal at the plate.

Hicks, who is due $10.5 million in 2023, will have to start finding his groove soon or he won’t be feeling just Yankees fans breathing down his neck.

The Yankees’ front office, which explored trades for the veteran outfielder this offseason, may consider parting ways with Hicks.

For now, Hicks will just have to deal with the wrath of Yankees fans, something he is, unfortunately, used to.