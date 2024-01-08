The Yankees signed an infielder in MLB free agency.

The New York Yankees made a move in MLB free agency on Monday. New York agreed to a contract with former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Kevin Smith, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Smith, 27, can play third base and shortstop. He made his MLB debut with Toronto in 2021, ultimately appearing in 18 games that season.

He ended up with the Oakland Athletics for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Smith played in a total of 96 games for the A's, displaying signs of potential but never carving out a full-time role. Still, his versatility could prove to be valuable for New York.

Sure, this isn't the free agency news Yankees fans were looking for as stars such as Blake Snell remain available. Adding depth is key for any MLB organization looking to compete, though. Perhaps Smith will play an important role for the 2024 Yankees.

More Yankees updates

Snell has been linked to New York. In fact, one report even suggested that Snell wants to pitch for the Yankees. The Yankees were recently connected to Marcus Stroman as well. Adding pitching help is clearly the team's primary goal as a number of talented starting pitchers remain available in MLB free agency.

New York missed the playoffs this past season so building a winning roster is of the utmost importance for an impatient fanbase. Of course, New York has already upgraded the offense with trades for outfielders Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo.

Meanwhile, the bullpen impressed in 2023 despite the team's overall frustrations. So the starting rotation is the part of the roster that still needs improvement.

We can also expect the Yankees to continue making less notable moves to build depth like the Smith signing. New York has unfortunately dealt with much injury trouble over the past few years, so having players with MLB experience who can help the ball club should not be overlooked.