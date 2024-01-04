While the Yankees have been tied to Blake Snell, New York brought in another pitcher to help bolster their staff.

After striking out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the New York Yankees have been linked to reigning NL Cy Young Blake Snell. But as the rumor mill churns, the Yankees added an intriguing pitcher to their roster.

New York has signed right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet to a split major league contract, via Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Poteet will earn $750,000 if he is in the majors and $200,000 if he is in the minors. The righty is expected to compete for a role with the Yankees as both a starter and reliever.

Poteet was originally selected by the Miami Marlins in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft. By 2021, he made his MLB debut with the team, appearing in seven games. He appeared in another 12 the next season, holding a collective 2-4 record with a 4.45 ERA and a 53/27 K/BB ratio.

He signed with the Kansas City Royals before the 2022 season, but spent most of 2023 recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Royals signed Poteet to a two-year deal with the understanding that he would be rehabbed. But they had an agreement with the RHP that he could opt out following the Rule 5 Draft, via Sherman.

Cody Poteet is now fully healthy and his deal is expected to finalized as soon as he passes his physical. he may not be Blake Snell, but he gives New York the pitching they now desperately need. The Yankees dealt plenty of arms in their Juan Soto trade. Poteet will now help fill New York's lack of depth at pitcher and look to be a versatile option in the rotation or bullpen.