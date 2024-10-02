The top-seeded New York Yankees will be facing off against the winner of Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals Wild Card series in the ALDS. Before even knowing who they're going to face, New York wants to make sure they have all their ducks in a row in terms of pitching.

After Gerrit Cole starts Game 1, Carlos Rodon will be on the rubber for Game 2, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. It's not yet known who will start after Cole and Rodon. However, the Yankees ensured they have two of their best to start the series.

Over his 32 starts, Rodon held a 16-9 record with a 3.96 ERA and a 195/57 K/BB ratio. He enters the postseason on a bit of a hot streak as Rodon had a strong month of September. In 28.2 inning, the lefty held a 2.20 ERA and a 34/10 K/BB ratio.

After missing out on the playoffs completely in 2023, New York returned with a vengeance. The Yankees have their sights set on a World Series trophy and are looking to prove this team has what it takes. After Gerrit Cole sets the stage, Carlos Rodon will be asked to help carry the Yankees to victory.

State of Yankees pitching rotation

While New York knows who will be throwing in Games 1 and 2, figuring out the rest of the rotation will be crucial. Nestor Cortes is on the injured list and Marcus Stroman might not even make the ALDS roster. In turn, the Yankees will likely turn to Lucas Gil and Clarke Schmidt to fill the void.

Schmidt leads the team with his 2.85 ERA, although he has appeared in just 16 games. Still, he has been consistent when called upon and carries an impressive 93/30 K/BB ratio. Gil has had back-to-back games allowed four+ runs, blowing up his ERA to 3.50. Furthermore, his 77 walks are concerning. But in New York's situation, he'll have an opportunity to re-write his narrative in the playoffs.

With Cole and Rodon at the top, the Yankees rank seventh in the league with their 3.74 ERA. Their .233 batting average against is tied for fifth-best in the league while their 1,457 strikeouts are the fourth-most.

But the lights will be brightest come October. All the questions will be answered and all the speculation will be counted for. All Rodon and the Yankees can do now is win.