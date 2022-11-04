The New York Yankees are facing a tough task in the offseason. After failing to reach the World Series despite a 100-win season, they have a real chance of losing superstar Aaron Judge in the offseason. Many teams are going to try and poach the MVP front-runner from the team, especially with Judge seemingly willing to try out the free agency market.

Already, names like the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to poach the star outfielder. The Yankees’ biggest enemy, though, could be their neighbors. According to a recent report from Joel Sherman, Steve Cohen and the New York Mets are wild cards to nab Aaron Judge in the offseason.

“But understand what a wild card Cohen is in all of this. There are so many in the industry who see him as a bogeyman capable of anything. Capable of telling Judge and his representative, for example, to come for a meeting ready to do business, ask what he wants and tell him, “Fine, I will do that, but if you leave the room and shop elsewhere, the offer is rescinded.””

The image of Aaron Judge in a Mets uniform likely haunts many Yankees fans’ dreams. It would be a nightmare scenario if their brother from Queens gets a hold of their precious star.

Now granted, there’s a reason why the Mets are “wild cards” and not front-runners. For one, they have their own free agents to worry about. There’s also the fact that Steve Cohen himself has said that he wouldn’t push for Aaron Judge, with most reports corroborating this. (via SNY)

“Talking to Mets people about this all through the year, the team in Queens sees Judge as a Yankee, uniquely tailored to be an icon in their uniform, stadium and branding efforts. Owners Steve Cohen and Hal Steinbrenner enjoy a mutually respectful relationship, and do not expect to upend that with a high-profile bidding war.”

Imagine, though, the chaos that would ensue if the Mets make a serious run for Judge.