Carlos Rodon will take the mound for the Yankees in the series finale with divisional foe the Orioles on Sunday morning. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Orioles prediction and pick.

Yankees-Orioles Projected Starters

Carlos Rodon vs. Dean Kremer

Carlos Rodon (9-7) with a 4.63 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP

Last Start: Carlos Rodon took the loss Tuesday against the Rays, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five.

2024 Road Splits: Carlos Rodon has had his issues on the road where he is 5-5 with a 5.03 ERA and 1.37 WHIP.

Dean Kremer (4-5) with a 4.42 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP

Last Start: Dean Kremer took the loss Tuesday against Chicago, allowing seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out three.

2024 Home Splits: Dean Kremer has had reverse splits where he is worse at home than he is on the road where he is 1-3 with a 6.58 ERA and 1.58 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Orioles Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -104

Baltimore Orioles +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Orioles

Time: 11:35 AM ET/8:35 AM PT

TV: MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Yankees, eager to salvage a series split, are pinning their hopes on Carlos Rodon as they face Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sunday. Despite a rocky season, Rodon has shown flashes of brilliance, and a matchup against the Orioles could be the catalyst for a turnaround.

Rodon’s 9-7 record and 4.63 ERA might not scream dominance, but his underlying metrics suggest he’s been better than the surface numbers indicate. His 105 strikeouts in 103 innings showcase his ability to miss bats, and his recent outings have seen a decrease in home runs allowed. The Yankees believe that if Rodon can limit the long ball, he’ll be a force to be reckoned with.

On the other side, Dean Kremer’s 4-5 record and 4.42 ERA offer a glimmer of hope for the Yankees’ offense. Kremer has struggled with consistency, particularly at home, where his ERA balloons to 5.43. The Yankees’ potent lineup, even with Aaron Judge’s recent slump, has the potential to exploit Kremer’s vulnerabilities and put runs on the board.

The Orioles’ high-octane offense poses a threat, but the Yankees’ bullpen, one of the league’s best, can shut the door if Rodon can keep the game close. Additionally, the Yankees have historically fared well at Camden Yards, and with their season hanging in the balance, they’ll be motivated to leave Baltimore with a victory.

While the Orioles are favored to win the series, Sunday’s matchup presents a golden opportunity for Rodon and the Yankees to flip the script. If Rodon can rediscover his form and the offense can capitalize on Kremer’s struggles, the Yankees could very well steal a win on the road.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Baltimore Orioles, riding high atop the AL East, are primed to deliver a final blow to the visiting New York Yankees on Sunday, with Dean Kremer taking the mound against Carlos Rodon. Despite a middling record, Kremer has found his groove in recent starts, and a home game at Camden Yards could be the perfect recipe for success.

Kremer’s 4-5 record and 4.42 ERA might not jump off the page, but his recent performances tell a different story. He’s allowed just three earned runs over his last two outings, showcasing improved command and a devastating curveball that has kept hitters guessing. The Orioles believe that if Kremer can maintain this momentum, he’ll be more than a match for the Yankees’ lineup.

On the other side, Carlos Rodon’s 9-7 record and 4.63 ERA haven’t lived up to the expectations that accompanied his arrival in New York. Rodon has struggled to consistently find the strike zone and has been susceptible to the long ball, a weakness the Orioles’ powerful offense can exploit.

The Yankees’ offense, despite boasting names like Aaron Judge, has sputtered lately, particularly on the road. This could play into Kremer’s hands, as he’ll have the advantage of pitching in front of a raucous home crowd eager to see their team secure a series win.

The Orioles’ bullpen, while not as heralded as the Yankees’, has been solid, and they’ll be ready to slam the door if Kremer can keep the game close. The Orioles’ potent offense, led by Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, is more than capable of providing run support and putting pressure on Rodon early.

While the Yankees are desperate for a win, the Orioles have the momentum and the home-field advantage. If Kremer can continue his recent hot streak and the offense can capitalize on Rodon’s struggles, the Orioles should have no problem sending the Yankees home with a loss.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick

In a clash of AL East titans, Sunday’s matchup at Camden Yards features a compelling pitching duel. While Carlos Rodon’s pedigree gives the Yankees hope, his inconsistent season raises concerns against a potent Orioles lineup. Dean Kremer, showing recent improvement and backed by a home crowd, could exploit Rodon’s vulnerabilities. The Orioles’ offensive firepower and home-field advantage give them the edge, but a resurgent Rodon could shift the momentum. Expect a closely contested game with the Orioles ultimately prevailing.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles ML (-112), Under 9.5 (-122)